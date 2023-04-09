On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
April 9, 2023 7:48 pm
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .475; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .439; Rutschman, Baltimore, .389; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .371; Robert Jr., Chicago, .366; Judge, New York, .364; Urshela, Los Angeles, .364; Bichette, Toronto, .362; Suárez, Seattle, .357; Torres, New York, .357.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 12; Duvall, Boston, 11; Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Trout,...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .475; Duvall, Boston, .455; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .439; Rutschman, Baltimore, .389; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .371; Robert Jr., Chicago, .366; Judge, New York, .364; Urshela, Los Angeles, .364; Bichette, Toronto, .362; Suárez, Seattle, .357; Torres, New York, .357.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 12; Duvall, Boston, 11; Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 9.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 14; Duvall, Boston, 14; M.Chapman, Toronto, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 9; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9.

HITS_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Bichette, Toronto, 17; Duvall, Boston, 15; Robert Jr., Chicago, 15; Suárez, Seattle, 15; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 14; France, Seattle, 14; Giménez, Cleveland, 14; Rutschman, Baltimore, 14.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 7; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Duvall, Boston, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Laureano, Oakland, 4; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 4; Moncada, Chicago, 4; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Santander, Baltimore, 4; Vaughn, Chicago, 4.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Duvall, Boston, 1; Gonzalez, Cleveland, 1; Greene, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Toronto, 1; Kwan, Cleveland, 1; Larnach, Minnesota, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; B.Thompson, Texas, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1; Volpe, New York, 1.

HOME RUNS_Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 10 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Straw, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; McCormick, Houston, 3; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; 15 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Springs, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Clevinger, Chicago, 2-0; Cortes, New York, 2-0; Brito, New York, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0.

ERA_L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.00; Gausman, Toronto, 0.00; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Cole, New York, 0.73; P.López, Minnesota, 0.73; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.75; Brito, New York, 0.90; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.50; Valdez, Houston, 1.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 19; Springs, Tampa Bay, 19; Cease, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; deGrom, Texas, 18; P.López, Minnesota, 16; Ryan, Minnesota, 16; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; S.Gray, Minnesota, 14.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News