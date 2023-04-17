On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 17, 2023 4:47 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .421; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .387; Bichette, Toronto, .375; Mateo, Baltimore, .372; Kelenic, Seattle, .362; Seager, Texas, .359; Hays, Baltimore, .350; Urshela, Los Angeles, .346; Rutschman, Baltimore, .344; Dubón, Houston, .340; Solano, Minnesota, .340.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 17; France, Seattle, 15; Hays, Baltimore, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 13; 6 tied at 12.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle,...

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; Rutschman, Baltimore, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Suárez, Seattle, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 27; M.Chapman, Toronto, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; France, Seattle, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Rutschman, Baltimore, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 20; Suárez, Seattle, 19; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Urshela, Los Angeles, 18.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; France, Seattle, 7; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Zunino, Cleveland, 6; 11 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 14 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; 6 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.47; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.53; Springs, Tampa Bay, 0.56; L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.73; Cole, New York, 0.95; Gausman, Toronto, 1.35; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.57; P.López, Minnesota, 1.73; Valdez, Houston, 1.80; H.Brown, Houston, 1.93.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 33; Cole, New York, 32; Cease, Chicago, 29; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 27; deGrom, Texas, 27; L.Castillo, Seattle, 26; Ryan, Minnesota, 26; Gausman, Toronto, 25; Valdez, Houston, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Springs, Tampa Bay, 24.

Top Stories