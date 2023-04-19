On Air:
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
April 19, 2023 12:23 am
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .415; Bichette, Toronto, .372; Mateo, Baltimore, .370; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .357; Verdugo, Boston, .348; Hays, Baltimore, .344; Kelenic, Seattle, .333; Dubón, Houston, .328; France, Seattle, .324; Rutschman, Baltimore, .323.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 17; Semien, Texas, 16; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 15; France, Seattle, 15; Hays, Baltimore, 15; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Ward, Los Angeles, 14.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Semien, Texas, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14; N.Lowe, Texas, 14.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 29; M.Chapman, Toronto, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Verdugo, Boston, 24; France, Seattle, 22; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 21; Rutschman, Baltimore, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Suárez, Seattle, 20.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; France, Seattle, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; 9 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; 6 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

ERA_L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.73; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.86; Cole, New York, 0.95; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.57; P.López, Minnesota, 1.73; Valdez, Houston, 1.80; H.Brown, Houston, 1.93; Cease, Chicago, 2.02; Clevinger, Chicago, 2.20.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 33; Cole, New York, 32; deGrom, Texas, 32; Gausman, Toronto, 30; Sale, Boston, 30; Cease, Chicago, 29; Lynn, Chicago, 28; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; L.Castillo, Seattle, 26; S.Gray, Minnesota, 26; Ryan, Minnesota, 26.

