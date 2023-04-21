On Air:
The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 12:38 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .397; Mateo, Baltimore, .362; Bichette, Toronto, .354; Rizzo, New York, .344; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .338; Verdugo, Boston, .338; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .333; Hays, Baltimore, .324; Dubón, Houston, .323; France, Seattle, .316.

RUNS_Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; France, Seattle, 17; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Hays, Baltimore, 15; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 15.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; A.García, Texas, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Tucker, Houston, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 29; M.Chapman, Toronto, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; France, Seattle, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; Hays, Baltimore, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 22; Semien, Texas, 22.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 7; 11 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Peña, Houston, 5; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

ERA_L.Castillo, Seattle, 0.73; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.86; Cole, New York, 0.95; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.57; P.López, Minnesota, 1.73; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.80; Cease, Chicago, 2.02; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.88.

STRIKEOUTS_P.López, Minnesota, 33; Cole, New York, 32; deGrom, Texas, 32; Gausman, Toronto, 30; Sale, Boston, 30; Cease, Chicago, 29; Ryan, Minnesota, 29; Gilbert, Seattle, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 28; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27.

Top Stories