AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .367; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .341; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .341; Bichette, Toronto, .330; Dubón, Houston, .329; Kelenic, Seattle, .323; Verdugo, Boston, .322; Rizzo, New York, .316; Heim, Texas, .315; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .307.
RUNS_Semien, Texas, 21; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Verdugo, Boston, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; France, Seattle, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 17; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17.
RBI_A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Texas, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Heim, Texas, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.
HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 31; M.Chapman, Toronto, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; Verdugo, Boston, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Dubón, Houston, 25; Semien, Texas, 25; France, Seattle, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Turner, Boston, 24.
DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 10; France, Seattle, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Bell, Cleveland, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 8; Devers, Boston, 7; Grandal, Chicago, 7; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 7.
TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 22 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 8; A.García, Texas, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; 11 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 5; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 5; Torres, New York, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5.
PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1.
ERA_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.64; Cole, New York, 0.79; S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.82; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.52; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.02; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.25; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.32; Wells, Baltimore, 2.70; Cease, Chicago, 2.73.
STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 43; Gausman, Toronto, 41; P.López, Minnesota, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 37; Cole, New York, 36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 34; Cease, Chicago, 34; F.Valdez, Houston, 34; Sale, Boston, 30.
