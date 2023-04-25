On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 12:18 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .361; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .353; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Trout, Los Angeles, .329; Bichette, Toronto, .327; Dubón, Houston, .325; Kelenic, Seattle, .319; Verdugo, Boston, .319; Franco, Tampa Bay, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .313.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 21; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 19; A.García, Texas, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Dubón, Houston, 17; France, Seattle, 17; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 17; B.Lowe, Tampa...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .361; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .353; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Trout, Los Angeles, .329; Bichette, Toronto, .327; Dubón, Houston, .325; Kelenic, Seattle, .319; Verdugo, Boston, .319; Franco, Tampa Bay, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .313.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 21; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 19; A.García, Texas, 19; Verdugo, Boston, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Giménez, Cleveland, 18; Dubón, Houston, 17; France, Seattle, 17; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 17; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Semien, Texas, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; Heim, Texas, 16; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 16; Vaughn, Chicago, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 32; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; M.Chapman, Toronto, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Verdugo, Boston, 30; Franco, Tampa Bay, 28; Dubón, Houston, 26; Semien, Texas, 26; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 25; France, Seattle, 25; Hays, Baltimore, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Turner, Boston, 25.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; France, Seattle, 9; Vaughn, Chicago, 9; Bell, Cleveland, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Devers, Boston, 7; Grandal, Chicago, 7; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; N.Lowe, Texas, 7; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 9; A.García, Texas, 7; Gallo, Minnesota, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Kelenic, Seattle, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.64; Cole, New York, 0.79; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.52; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.02; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.25; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.32; Wells, Baltimore, 2.70; Cease, Chicago, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 43; Gausman, Toronto, 41; P.López, Minnesota, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 37; Cole, New York, 36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 34; Cease, Chicago, 34; S.Gray, Minnesota, 34; F.Valdez, Houston, 34.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 Channel Partners Conference & Expo...
5|1 2023 ICS Summit Solutions Track | Two...
5|1 Presidio Presents Pure VVOLS for VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories