Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023 12:50 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .364; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .341; Bichette, Toronto, .340; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Dubón, Houston, .330; Kelenic, Seattle, .325; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .311; Franco, Tampa Bay, .302; Tucker, Houston, .302.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Giménez, Cleveland, 20; Verdugo, Boston, 20; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 19; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 19; 9 tied at 18.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas,...

RBI_A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 19; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 36; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; M.Chapman, Toronto, 32; Verdugo, Boston, 32; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Dubón, Houston, 29; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; 7 tied at 26.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; M.Chapman, Toronto, 11; France, Seattle, 9; N.Lowe, Texas, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Vaughn, Chicago, 9; Bell, Cleveland, 8; 11 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 7; Rooker, Oakland, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; T.Hernández, Seattle, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 10; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 8; Volpe, New York, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 0.64; Cole, New York, 0.79; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.52; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.86; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.25; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.32; H.Brown, Houston, 2.37; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.60; Cease, Chicago, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_deGrom, Texas, 43; Gausman, Toronto, 41; P.López, Minnesota, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 37; Cole, New York, 36; Ryan, Minnesota, 36; L.Castillo, Seattle, 34; Cease, Chicago, 34; Gilbert, Seattle, 34; S.Gray, Minnesota, 34; F.Valdez, Houston, 34.

