Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 2, 2023 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
4
0
2
14
8
4

Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9
New England 4 1 1 13 8 6
Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8
Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2
New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6
Philadelphia 2 3 1 7 8 8
Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7
Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7
Chicago 1 1 3 6 7 7
New York 1 2 3 6 4 5
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 7 10
Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11
CF Montréal 1 4 0 3 3 12

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 5 1 0 15 15 5
Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3
Los Angeles FC 3 0 2 11 9 3
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 6 3
San Jose 3 2 1 10 6 7
FC Dallas 2 2 2 8 8 7
Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7
Houston 2 3 0 6 5 7
Vancouver 1 2 3 6 10 7
Portland 1 3 2 5 6 11
Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13
LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6
Sporting Kansas City 0 3 3 3 2 7
Colorado 0 3 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie

New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie

Columbus 6, Atlanta 1

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Chicago 3, Miami 2

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Houston 1, New York City FC 0

Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0

Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 1

Vancouver 5, CF Montréal 0

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

