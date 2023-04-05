On Air: On DoD
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
4
0
2
14
8
4

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4
Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9
New England 4 1 1 13 8 6
Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8
Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2
New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6
Philadelphia 2 3 1 7 8 8
Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7
Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7
Chicago 1 1 3 6 7 7
New York 1 2 3 6 4 5
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 7 10
Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11
CF Montréal 1 4 0 3 3 12

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 5 1 0 15 15 5
Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3
Los Angeles FC 3 0 2 11 9 3
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 6 3
San Jose 3 2 1 10 6 7
FC Dallas 2 2 2 8 8 7
Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7
Houston 2 3 0 6 5 7
Vancouver 1 2 3 6 10 7
Portland 1 3 2 5 6 11
Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13
LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6
Sporting Kansas City 0 3 3 3 2 7
Colorado 0 3 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 1

Atlanta 1, New York 0

        Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go a day without hearing someone in government bring up customer experience. It makes sense given agencies provide services 24/7. Our new ebook offers tactics from 11 federal leaders and five industry experts to help improve CX right now.

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

        Read more: Sports News

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 1

Vancouver 5, CF Montréal 0

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 Advanced Dashboards
4|11 Red Hat User Group - Houston
4|11 AFCEA DC 2023 Tech Summit: National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories