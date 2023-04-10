All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|2
|17
|9
|4
|New England
|5
|1
|1
|16
|12
|6
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|2
|14
|14
|10
|Columbus
|4
|2
|1
|13
|17
|8
|Nashville
|3
|2
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Chicago
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|8
|New York City FC
|2
|2
|3
|9
|7
|8
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|6
|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|5
|8
|8
|7
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|1
|7
|8
|9
|New York
|1
|2
|4
|7
|5
|6
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|5
|0
|6
|6
|8
|D.C. United
|1
|4
|2
|5
|7
|12
|Charlotte FC
|1
|4
|2
|5
|7
|14
|CF Montréal
|1
|5
|0
|3
|3
|16
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|1
|1
|16
|15
|3
|Saint Louis City SC
|5
|2
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|0
|2
|14
|12
|3
|FC Dallas
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|7
|Minnesota United
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|5
|San Jose
|3
|2
|2
|11
|7
|8
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|9
|8
|7
|Vancouver
|2
|2
|3
|9
|11
|7
|Austin FC
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|14
|Colorado
|1
|3
|3
|6
|3
|8
|Portland
|1
|4
|2
|5
|6
|12
|LA Galaxy
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, April 8
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
Columbus 2, D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 3, Austin FC 0
FC Dallas 1, Miami 0
New England 4, CF Montréal 0
San Jose 1, New York 1, tie
Atlanta 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Chicago 2, Minnesota 1
Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0
Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Toronto FC 0, Nashville 0, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, Charlotte FC 1
Seattle 3, Saint Louis City SC 0
Vancouver 1, Portland 0
Saturday, April 15
Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.
