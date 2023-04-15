On Air:
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 15, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
5
0
2
17
9
4

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 5 0 2 17 9 4
New England 5 1 1 16 12 6
Atlanta 4 1 2 14 14 10
Columbus 4 2 1 13 17 8
Nashville 3 2 2 11 6 2
Chicago 2 1 3 9 9 8
New York City FC 2 2 3 9 7 8
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6
Toronto FC 1 1 5 8 8 7
Philadelphia 2 4 1 7 8 9
New York 1 2 4 7 5 6
Inter Miami CF 2 5 0 6 6 8
D.C. United 1 4 2 5 7 12
Charlotte FC 1 4 2 5 7 14
CF Montréal 1 5 0 3 3 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 1 1 16 15 3
Saint Louis City SC 5 2 0 15 15 8
Los Angeles FC 4 0 2 14 12 3
FC Dallas 3 2 2 11 9 7
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 7 5
San Jose 3 2 2 11 7 8
Houston 3 3 0 9 8 7
Vancouver 2 2 3 9 11 7
Austin FC 2 3 1 7 6 10
Real Salt Lake 2 4 0 6 6 14
Colorado 1 3 3 6 3 8
Portland 1 4 2 5 6 12
LA Galaxy 0 3 3 3 3 9
Sporting Kansas City 0 4 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 8

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 0

San Jose 1, New York 1, tie

Atlanta 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Chicago 2, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Toronto FC 0, Nashville 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Charlotte FC 1

Seattle 3, Saint Louis City SC 0

Vancouver 1, Portland 0

Saturday, April 15

Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Top Stories