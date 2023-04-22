On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New England
5
1
2
17
13
7

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 13 7
Cincinnati 5 1 2 17 10 9
Atlanta 4 1 3 15 16 12
Columbus 4 2 2 14 18 9
New York City FC 3 2 3 12 9 9
Nashville 3 3 2 11 7 4
Orlando City 3 2 2 11 7 7
Chicago 2 1 4 10 11 10
Toronto FC 1 1 6 9 10 9
Philadelphia 2 4 2 8 10 11
D.C. United 2 4 2 8 8 12
New York 1 2 5 8 6 7
Inter Miami CF 2 5 0 6 6 8
Charlotte FC 1 4 3 6 9 16
CF Montréal 1 6 0 3 3 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 6 2 0 18 20 9
Los Angeles FC 5 0 2 17 15 5
Seattle 5 2 1 16 16 7
FC Dallas 4 2 2 14 11 8
San Jose 4 2 2 14 10 8
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 8 7
Houston 3 3 1 10 9 8
Vancouver 2 2 4 10 11 7
Portland 2 4 2 8 10 13
Austin FC 2 3 2 8 6 10
Colorado 1 3 4 7 5 10
Real Salt Lake 2 5 0 6 7 16
LA Galaxy 0 4 3 3 5 12
Sporting Kansas City 0 5 3 3 2 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 15

Colorado 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

New England 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 1, CF Montréal 0

Houston 1, New York 1, tie

New York City FC 2, Nashville 1

Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Vancouver 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 1

        Read more: Sports News

Orlando City 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 4, Seattle 1

San Jose 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saint Louis City SC 5, Cincinnati 1

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, April 22

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 An Evening For Hope 2023
4|29 AFCEA Central Maryland Race for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories