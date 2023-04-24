On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 24, 2023 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New England
6
1
2
20
15
8

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 6 1 2 20 15 8
Cincinnati 6 1 2 20 12 10
Atlanta 5 1 3 18 18 13
New York City FC 4 2 3 15 12 10
Columbus 4 3 2 14 18 10
Nashville 3 3 3 12 8 5
Philadelphia 3 4 2 11 14 13
D.C. United 3 4 2 11 11 13
Orlando City 3 3 2 11 8 10
Chicago 2 2 4 10 12 12
Charlotte FC 2 4 3 9 10 16
Toronto FC 1 2 6 9 12 13
New York 1 3 5 8 6 9
Inter Miami CF 2 6 0 6 6 9
CF Montréal 2 6 0 6 5 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 6 2 1 19 21 10
Seattle 6 2 1 19 17 7
Los Angeles FC 5 0 3 18 16 6
FC Dallas 4 3 2 14 12 11
San Jose 4 3 2 14 11 11
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 8 8
Vancouver 2 2 4 10 11 7
Real Salt Lake 3 5 0 9 10 17
Portland 2 5 2 8 11 15
Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 12
Colorado 1 3 5 8 6 11
LA Galaxy 1 4 3 6 7 12
Sporting Kansas City 0 6 3 3 3 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0

Cincinnati 2, Portland 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 0

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

Houston 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta 2, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

