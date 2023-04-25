On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 10:03 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

New England
6
1
2
20
15
8

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 6 1 2 20 15 8
Cincinnati 6 1 2 20 12 10
Atlanta 5 1 3 18 18 13
New York City FC 4 2 3 15 12 10
Columbus 4 3 2 14 18 10
Nashville 3 3 3 12 8 5
Philadelphia 3 4 2 11 14 13
D.C. United 3 4 2 11 11 13
Orlando City 3 3 2 11 8 10
Chicago 2 2 4 10 12 12
Charlotte FC 2 4 3 9 10 16
Toronto FC 1 2 6 9 12 13
New York 1 3 5 8 6 9
Inter Miami CF 2 6 0 6 6 9
CF Montréal 2 6 0 6 5 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 6 2 1 19 21 10
Seattle 6 2 1 19 17 7
Los Angeles FC 5 0 3 18 16 6
FC Dallas 4 3 2 14 12 11
San Jose 4 3 2 14 11 11
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 8 8
Vancouver 2 2 4 10 11 7
Real Salt Lake 3 5 0 9 10 17
Portland 2 5 2 8 11 15
Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 12
Colorado 1 3 5 8 6 11
LA Galaxy 1 4 3 6 7 12
Sporting Kansas City 0 6 3 3 3 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 22

Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 0

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if it’s the right data at the right moment. In an exclusive Federal News Network survey, we ask feds about their agencies’ efforts to turn data into actionable intelligence that can lead to better services.

Cincinnati 2, Portland 1

CF Montréal 2, New York 0

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 3, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

Houston 1, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Nashville 1, tie

        Read more: Sports News

Saint Louis City SC 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, San Jose 1

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta 2, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 29

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 Channel Partners Conference & Expo...
5|1 2023 ICS Summit Solutions Track | Two...
5|1 Presidio Presents Pure VVOLS for VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories