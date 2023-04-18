On Air:
Moreno’s homer caps big 4th, D-backs outlast Cards 8-7

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 11:20 pm
1 min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gabriel Moreno hit his second career homer and first for the Diamondbacks, a three-run blast that capped a six-run fourth inning against the Cardinals’ Jordan Montgomery, and Arizona held on to beat St. Louis 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Moreno was the sixth consecutive Diamondback to reach base to open the fourth and his 399-foot homer to center — the first allowed by Montgomery in 21 1/3 innings this season — made it 7-2. Earlier in the inning, Jake McCarthy hit a grounder to first with two men on and the score tied 2-2, but the Cardinals botched a rundown and everyone was safe. Nick Ahmed then doubled in two runs.

Willson Contreras homered twice for the Cardinals, including a two-run shot off Andrew Chafin during St. Louis’ three-run ninth. Miguel Castro came in and got the last two outs for his first save.

Montgomery (2-2), who had been the Cardinals’ most consistent starter, allowed seven runs on 10 hits in four innings as his ERA jumped from 2.45 to 4.84.

Kyle Nelson (3-0), the second of seven Arizona pitchers, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Drew Jameson, who gave up two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

