On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Draft Live Updates | Panthers on the clock

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023 12:06 am
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the NFL draft with live updates by Associated Press journalists around the country (all times local):

What to know:

— When, where and how to watch the NFL draft.

Mock Draft! See if your predictions are better than ours.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

— Who is the favorite to be the top pick in the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers?

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 Expeditionary Communications RoundUp...
5|3 Robotic Process Automation in a Day -...
5|3 App in a Day - PowerApps911
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories