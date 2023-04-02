NHRA Winternationals Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Sunday
At In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip
Pomona, Calif.
Final finish order
Sunday
At In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip
Pomona, Calif.
Final finish order
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Krista Baldwin; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Ron August.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Terry Haddock; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Paul Lee; 13. Jason Rupert; 14. John Force; 15. Chad Green; 16. Jeff Arend.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Camrie Caruso; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Steve Graham; 16. Jerry Tucker. Final results
Top Fuel
Justin Ashley, 3.713 seconds, 330.63 mph def. Austin Prock, 3.762 seconds, 327.43 mph.
Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.967, 328.06 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.303, 211.13.
Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.546, 209.92 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.558, 210.44.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Joey Severance, 5.255, 272.23 def. Shawn Cowie, 14.374, 61.30.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.442, 268.22 def. Shane Westerfield, Camaro, 5.453, 265.64.
Competition Eliminator
Andrew Moeck, Pontiac GTO, 6.357, 220.76 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.186, 183.12.
Super Stock — Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 8.983, 140.93 def. Len Schneider, Ford Thunderbird, 10.058, 131.32.
Stock Eliminator
Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.265, 120.51 def. Brian McClanahan, Camaro, 9.951, 133.18.
Super Gas
Marko Perivolaris, Checvy Camaro, 9.914, 168.35 def. Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 9.921, 157.59.
Super Comp
Jessica Bogacki, Dragster, 8.928, 172.45 def. Logan Warr, Dragster, 8.928, 172.01.
Top Sportsman
Chris Newman, Chevy Camaro, 6.653, 208.62 def. Lance Abbott, Chevy S-10, 6.927, 196.04.
Top Dragster
Anthony Bertozzi, Dragster, 6.664, 181.96 def. Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.427, 201.52.
Legends Nostalgia Funny Car
Cory McClenathan, Pontiac Firebird, 4.868, 232.87 def. Tim Boychuk, Chevy Camaro, 4.895, 202.97.
Final round-by-round results
Top Fuel
First Round
Shawn Langdon, 3.740, 333.16 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.738, 327.90; Antron Brown, 3.690, 334.15 def. Doug Kalitta, 6.548, 121.98; Brittany Force, 3.690, 334.98 def. Ron August, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.719, 329.91 def. Krista Baldwin, 5.634, 120.83; Austin Prock, 3.739, 331.53 def. Leah Pruett, 4.208, 231.60; Mike Salinas, 3.892, 322.27 def. Clay Millican, 4.148, 214.31; Steve Torrence, 3.715, 330.23 def. Josh Hart, 3.756, 326.32.
Quarterfinals
Ashley, 3.712, 329.99 was unopposed; Force, 3.729, 330.55 def. Langdon, 3.743, 331.69; Brown, 3.733, 333.91 def. Salinas, 3.769, 331.12; Prock, 3.822, 318.32 def. Torrence, 4.157, 216.55.
Semifinals
Prock, 3.734, 331.36 def. Force, 7.067, 80.14; Ashley, 3.743, 331.77 def. Brown, 3.749, 331.61.
Final
Ashley, 3.713, 330.63 def. Prock, 3.762, 327.43.
Funny Car
First Round
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.945, 323.89 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 12.709, 68.97; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.212, 265.43 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 6.613, 100.06; Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.881, 322.19 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 7.280, 89.47; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.015, 310.55 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.341, 303.50; Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.066, 317.72 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.154, 234.57; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.976, 312.86 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 8.387, 92.42; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.929, 330.07 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.941, 324.36; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.947, 325.69 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.412, 201.97.
Quarterfinals
Haddock, 4.058, 306.12 def. Wilkerson, 4.182, 250.41; Capps, 3.997, 324.44 def. Pedregon, Foul – Centerline; Hagan, 3.950, 324.67 def. DeJoria, 4.060, 269.62; Tasca III, 3.997, 321.88 def. Laughlin, 4.972, 158.20.
Semifinals
Capps, 3.987, 323.89 def. Tasca III, 4.078, 298.47; Hagan, 3.955, 326.40 def. Haddock, 4.110, 299.60.
Final
Hagan, 3.967, 328.06 def. Capps, 4.303, 211.13.
Pro Stock
Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.550, 210.70 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.550, 210.44; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.547, 210.01 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.568, 210.05; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.573, 209.65 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 209.95 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.565, 210.93; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.535, 210.41 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.588, 210.31; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.532, 211.03 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.563, 209.14; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.546, 209.98 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.626, 207.46; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 209.92 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.636, 209.46.
Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.576, 210.67 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.595, 209.52; Caruso, 6.576, 210.24 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.566, 211.16; Glenn, 6.547, 210.80 def. Butner, 8.716, 107.48; Hartford, 6.545, 210.70 def. Enders, 6.550, 210.54.
Semifinals
Glenn, 6.573, 209.43 def. Caruso, 6.574, 209.59; Hartford, 6.558, 210.44 def. Stanfield, 6.587, 209.59.
Final
Glenn, 6.546, 209.92 def. Hartford, 6.558, 210.44.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 268; 2. Steve Torrence, 223; 3. Mike Salinas, 213; 4. Brittany Force, 204; 5. Austin Prock, 201; 6. Leah Pruett, 195; 7. Shawn Langdon, 181; 8. Doug Kalitta, 167; 9. Antron Brown, 162; 10. Tony Schumacher, 117.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 277; 2. Ron Capps, 251; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 213; 4. Robert Hight, 206; 5. Bob Tasca III, 203; 6. Chad Green, 181; 7. J.R. Todd, 153; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 138; 9. Terry Haddock, 136; 10. Blake Alexander, 126.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 235; 2. (tie) Camrie Caruso, 230; Matt Hartford, 230; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 209; 5. Bo Butner, 182; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 173; 7. (tie) Greg Anderson, 165; Kyle Koretsky, 165; 9. Mason McGaha, 161; 10. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 128, Erica Enders, 128.
