Olson homers, drives in 3 to help Braves sweep Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Olson homered and drove in three, and the Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Wednesday.

Bryce Elder, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, pitched six strong innings, giving up two hits, striking out six and walking three. Jesse Chavez retired the only batter he faced to earn his first save of the season.

The Braves won for the fifth time in their first six games, while St. Louis has lost three straight.

Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hit his first career home run, driving a Michael Tonkin slider over the left field wall in the seventh. Walker, who added an RBI double in the ninth, has a six-game hitting streak to start his career.

Elder (1-0) got help from his defense in the fourth after Nolan Gorman’s pop fly dropped in short left field. Paul Goldschmidt tried to score from first but was easily thrown out at the plate by Eddie Rosario.

Olson’s 410-foot solo homer in the second was part of a three-hit day. He also had a pair of doubles in the first and fourth that scored Ronald Acuña Jr. twice.

Austin Riley had an RBI single and Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly as part of a three-run first inning.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (0-1) struggled in his second straight start to begin the season, allowing five runs on nine hits, as well as striking out six and walking one. His six innings was the longest for a St. Louis starter this season.

WEB GEMS

Cardinals centerfielder Dylan Carlson made a sliding catch to rob Albies of an extra base hit in the fifth inning. Carlson, who was playing Albies the other way, covered 85 feet in 4.7 seconds and had a 45% catch probability, according to Statcast.

Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II slammed into the wall while making a catch on a Goldschmidt drive in the eighth to deny the reigning MVP of a potential two-run homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried (strained left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day on Tuesday injured list retroactive to April 1.

Cardinals: INF Paul DeJong (lower back pain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow at Single-A Palm Beach.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start Atlanta’s home opener Thursday night against the Padres and LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 6.23 ERA). It will be the first time Strider has faced San Diego in his career.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start St. Louis’ first road game of the season Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-1, 1.50 ERA). Flaherty didn’t allow a hit to the Toronto Blue Jays in five innings on Saturday but walked seven and hit a batter.

