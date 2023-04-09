Orioles and Yankees meet to determine series winner

New York Yankees (5-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-4) Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -154, Orioles +132; over/under is 8 runs Insight by Tanium: Agencies are honing... READ MORE

New York Yankees (5-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -154, Orioles +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Orioles scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 4.2 last season.

New York went 99-63 overall and 42-39 on the road a season ago. The Yankees pitching staff put up a 3.31 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

