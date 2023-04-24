On Air: Business of Government Hour
Orioles host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 24, 2023 3:00 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (12-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-7, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-0, 6.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -115, Orioles -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 14-7 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. The Orioles have a 7-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston has gone 5-5 in road games and 12-11 overall. The Red Sox are 8-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has two doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 11-for-28 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 9-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories