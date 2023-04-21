On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles host the Tigers in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 3:01 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (7-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-7, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 3.86 ERA, .74 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -178, Tigers +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Detroit Tigers (7-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-7, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 3.86 ERA, .74 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -178, Tigers +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.

Baltimore is 4-3 in home games and 11-7 overall. The Orioles have a 7-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has gone 3-6 in road games and 7-10 overall. The Tigers have a 4-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has two doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter leads the Tigers with seven extra base hits (four doubles and three home runs). Nick Maton is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (hip discomfort), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 TECHSPO Philadelphia 2023
4|27 Nuclear Regulatory Commission Small...
4|27 Webinar | Modernizing State & Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories