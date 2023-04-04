On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Orioles meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023 3:00 am
< a min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (2-2) vs. Texas Rangers (3-1)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -143, Orioles +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Texas Rangers leading the series 1-0.

Texas went 68-94 overall and 34-47 at home a season ago. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.22 ERA while averaging 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 38-43 in road games a season ago. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Smith: day-to-day (face), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: day-to-day (foot), James McCann: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), John Means: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

