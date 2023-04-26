Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (13-12, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-8, second in the AL East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-0, 4.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 2.70 ERA, .69 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -119, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore has a 15-8 record overall and an 8-4 record in home games. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Boston has a 13-12 record overall and a 6-6 record in road games. The Red Sox have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle is second on the Orioles with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Jorge Mateo is 12-for-29 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has nine home runs, eight walks and 24 RBI while hitting .247 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .240 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

