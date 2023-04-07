Orioles play the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (4-2) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-3) Baltimore; Friday, 3:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0); Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -129, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs Insight by Tanium: Agencies are... READ MORE

New York Yankees (4-2) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-3)

Baltimore; Friday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-0); Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -129, Orioles +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees to open a three-game series.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games last season. The Orioles slugged .390 with a .695 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

New York went 99-63 overall and 42-39 in road games a season ago. The Yankees scored 5.0 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.5.

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

