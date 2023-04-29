On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles take road win streak into matchup with the Tigers

The Associated Press
April 29, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (17-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-15, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -111, Tigers -108; over/under is 8 runs

Baltimore Orioles (17-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-15, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -111, Tigers -108; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers looking to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 9-15 record overall and a 4-5 record in home games. The Tigers have a 1-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore is 17-8 overall and 8-4 on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with four home runs while slugging .464. Zach McKinstry is 9-for-28 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has four doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 12-for-29 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (hand), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Smart Strategies to SB Law
5|5 App in a Day - NetCom Learning
5|5 App in a Day - Intech Systems Pvt Ltd
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories