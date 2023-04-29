Orioles take road win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Baltimore Orioles (17-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-15, third in the AL Central) Detroit; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -111, Tigers -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Detroit Tigers looking to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 9-15 record overall and a 4-5 record in home games. The Tigers have a 1-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore is 17-8 overall and 8-4 on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with four home runs while slugging .464. Zach McKinstry is 9-for-28 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has four doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Orioles. Jorge Mateo is 12-for-29 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (hand), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

