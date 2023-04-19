On Air:
Orioles try to secure 2-game series win against the Nationals

The Associated Press
April 19, 2023 3:00 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (10-7, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (5-12, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to sweep a two-game series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Washington has a 5-12 record overall and a 2-8 record at home. The Nationals have a 3-7 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore has a 10-7 record overall and a 6-4 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 4-2 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Call has a double, a home run and nine RBI while hitting .208 for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 15-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with six home runs while slugging .521. Mountcastle is 8-for-44 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Orioles: Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories