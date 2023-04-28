On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles visit the Tigers on 4-game road win streak

The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 3:59 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (17-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-15, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -130, Tigers +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (17-8, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-15, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -130, Tigers +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Detroit Tigers aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 4-5 record in home games and a 9-15 record overall. The Tigers have a 7-13 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore is 8-4 in road games and 17-8 overall. The Orioles are 12-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI while hitting .220 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Mateo has five doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (hand), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) -...
5|4 COVID-19: After the Public Health...
5|4 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories