On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies-White Sox postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday DH

MARK GONZALES
April 17, 2023 12:16 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game will be rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. Central time. The second game will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but not before 6:10 p.m.

Both teams entered Monday at 6-10...

READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game will be rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. Central time. The second game will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but not before 6:10 p.m.

Both teams entered Monday at 6-10 on the season.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|23 NPELRA 2023 Annual Training Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories