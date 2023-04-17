Phillies-White Sox postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday DH

CHICAGO (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of high winds and cold temperatures. The game will be rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. Central time. The second game will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but not before 6:10 p.m. Both teams entered Monday at 6-10... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game will be rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. Central time. The second game will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but not before 6:10 p.m.

Both teams entered Monday at 6-10 on the season.

