On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pirates-Nationals rained out; split doubleheader Saturday

PATRICK STEVENS
April 28, 2023 3:55 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night, split-admission doubleheader.

The teams already were scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The makeup game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

With rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the day, the series opener was called off Friday about four hours...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night, split-admission doubleheader.

The teams already were scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The makeup game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

With rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the day, the series opener was called off Friday about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Washington will start left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-3, 5.88 ERA) in the afternoon game. Right-hander Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.36), Friday’s scheduled starter, will start the second one.

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

Pittsburgh did not immediately announce its pitching plans for the doubleheader. The Pirates were set to start left-hander Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA) on Friday and listed right-hander Vince Velasquez (3-2, 3.76) as the starter Saturday before the rainout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) -...
5|4 COVID-19: After the Public Health...
5|4 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories