Rangers begin 3-game series with the Orioles

The Associated Press
April 3, 2023 3:00 am
Baltimore Orioles (1-2) vs. Texas Rangers (2-0)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -137, Orioles +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record at home last season. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.22 ERA last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 38-43 on the road a season ago. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), John Means: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

