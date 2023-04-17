Rangers blank Royals 4-0 after deGrom exits with sore wrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four spotless innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter Monday night in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first inning and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning (1-0) struck out five and walked none in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Matt Duffy’s one-out... READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four spotless innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter Monday night in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first inning and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning (1-0) struck out five and walked none in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Matt Duffy’s one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City’s only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it.

The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.

Beset by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas as a free agent in December.

The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts for the Rangers.

Kansas City (4-13) dropped to 1-10 at home this season. Jordan Lyles (0-3) gave up four runs — two earned — and three hits in eight innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier committed a throwing error on Semien’s leadoff grounder and then a fielding error on Travis Jankowski’s bunt. One out later, Jung sent a drive over the left-field bullpen.

Semien led off the third with a 412-foot shot to left.

The only baserunners deGrom permitted came on an error by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in the third and a walk to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals LHP Kris Bubic had additional tests on the flexor strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list after Saturday’s start. Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said the first test confirmed the strain but also revealed some “underlying concerns” that required a second opinion.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series Tuesday night, when Texas sends RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 6.32 ERA) to the mound against RHP Brad Keller (2-1, 2.12).

The two starters matched up last Wednesday, with Keller picking up the win and Eovaldi taking the loss in Kansas City’s 10-1 victory. Keller allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings, while Eovaldi gave up six runs in five innings.

