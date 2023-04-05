On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers try to avoid series sweep against the Orioles

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 3:00 am
< a min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (3-2) vs. Texas Rangers (3-2)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -195, Orioles +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go...

READ MORE

Baltimore Orioles (3-2) vs. Texas Rangers (3-2)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -195, Orioles +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Orioles can sweep the series with a win.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Rangers slugged .395 with a .301 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 38-43 in road games a season ago. The Orioles scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 4.2.

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Smith: day-to-day (face), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: day-to-day (foot), James McCann: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), John Means: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 Advanced Dashboards
4|11 Red Hat User Group - Houston
4|11 AFCEA DC 2023 Tech Summit: National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories