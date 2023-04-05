Rangers try to avoid series sweep against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (3-2) vs. Texas Rangers (3-2) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -195, Orioles +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go... READ MORE

Baltimore Orioles (3-2) vs. Texas Rangers (3-2)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -195, Orioles +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Orioles can sweep the series with a win.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Rangers slugged .395 with a .301 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 38-43 in road games a season ago. The Orioles scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 4.2.

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Smith: day-to-day (face), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (lat), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (leg), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: day-to-day (foot), James McCann: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), John Means: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

