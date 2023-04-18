Real Madrid beats Chelsea, reaches Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons on Tuesday. The defending champions completed a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge. But it could have been a much more difficult night for the Spanish giants if Chelsea had converted a host of chances in a spirited fightback in the second leg. N’Golo Kante failed... READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons on Tuesday.

The defending champions completed a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge.

But it could have been a much more difficult night for the Spanish giants if Chelsea had converted a host of chances in a spirited fightback in the second leg.

N’Golo Kante failed to convert clear openings in each half with the score still goalless. And former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to beat away a close-range effort from Marc Cucurella just before the break.

The home team, which has now lost all four games under interim manager Frank Lampard, was made to pay for those misses as Madrid struck twice on the break.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 58th minute when turning in Vinicius Junior’s cutback. He added a second in the 80th, this time after Federico Valverde’s assist.

The Brazil forward might have completed a hat trick if not for a first-half effort hitting the outside of the post.

The victory means Madrid can still win a record-extending 15th European Cup and will play Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

