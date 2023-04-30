On Air:
Right-hander Trevor Megill traded to Brewers from Twins

The Associated Press
April 30, 2023 3:21 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for cash and a player to be named.

Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart.

Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee said it will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

In addition, the Brewers transferred outfielder Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

