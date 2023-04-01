On Air:
Rutschman leads Orioles against the Red Sox after 5-hit outing

The Associated Press
April 1, 2023 3:00 am
Baltimore Orioles (1-0) vs. Boston Red Sox (0-1)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0); Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -157, Orioles +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Adley Rutschman had five hits against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .409.

Baltimore went 83-79 overall and 38-43 in road games a season ago. The Orioles batted .236 as a team in the 2022 season with a .695 OPS.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Wyatt Mills: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), John Means: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

