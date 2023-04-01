NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at MIAMI
1
(OFF)
Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS
2½
(OFF)
LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|2½
|Florida Atlantic
|at UCONN
|5½
|Miami (FL)
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-154
|Chicago White Sox
|+130
|LA Angels
|-174
|at OAKLAND
|+146
|at BOSTON
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Detroit
|+152
|Minnesota
|-162
|at KANSAS CITY
|+136
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+104
|Atlanta
|-280
|at WASHINGTON
|+230
|at CINCINNATI
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|N.Y Mets
|-122
|at MIAMI
|+104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Arizona
|+215
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at TEXAS
|+112
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NASHVILLE
|-156
|St. Louis
|+130
|Boston
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-160
|N.Y Islanders
|+130
|Toronto
|-152
|at OTTAWA
|+126
|Florida
|-225
|at COLUMBUS
|+184
|Carolina
|-275
|at MONTREAL
|+220
|Buffalo
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|New Jersey
|-330
|at CHICAGO
|+260
|at COLORADO
|-160
|Dallas
|+132
|San Jose
|-115
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Los Angeles
|OFF
|at VEGAS
|-115
|Minnesota
|-104
|at EDMONTON
|-490
|Anaheim
|+365
