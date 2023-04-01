NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 1 (OFF) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (OFF) LA Clippers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAN DIEGO STATE 2½ Florida Atlantic at UCONN 5½ Miami (FL)

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -154 Chicago White Sox +130 LA Angels -174 at OAKLAND +146 at BOSTON -162 Baltimore +136 at TAMPA BAY -180 Detroit +152 Minnesota -162 at KANSAS CITY +136 at SEATTLE -142 Cleveland +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +104 Atlanta -280 at WASHINGTON +230 at CINCINNATI -146 Pittsburgh +124 N.Y Mets -122 at MIAMI +104 at SAN DIEGO -220 Colorado +184 at LA DODGERS -260 Arizona +215

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Francisco +120 Philadelphia -132 at TEXAS +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NASHVILLE -156 St. Louis +130 Boston -134 at PITTSBURGH +112 at TAMPA BAY -160 N.Y Islanders +130 Toronto -152 at OTTAWA +126 Florida -225 at COLUMBUS +184 Carolina -275 at MONTREAL +220 Buffalo -120 at PHILADELPHIA +100 New Jersey -330 at CHICAGO +260 at COLORADO -160 Dallas +132 San Jose -115 at ARIZONA -104 at SEATTLE OFF Los Angeles OFF at VEGAS -115 Minnesota -104 at EDMONTON -490 Anaheim +365

