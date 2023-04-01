On Air:
The Associated Press
April 1, 2023 12:11 am
1 min read
      

NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MIAMI
1
(OFF)
Dallas

at NEW ORLEANS

(OFF)
LA Clippers

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 1 (OFF) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS (OFF) LA Clippers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SAN DIEGO STATE Florida Atlantic
at UCONN Miami (FL)

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -154 Chicago White Sox +130
LA Angels -174 at OAKLAND +146
at BOSTON -162 Baltimore +136
at TAMPA BAY -180 Detroit +152
Minnesota -162 at KANSAS CITY +136
at SEATTLE -142 Cleveland +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +104
Atlanta -280 at WASHINGTON +230
at CINCINNATI -146 Pittsburgh +124
N.Y Mets -122 at MIAMI +104
at SAN DIEGO -220 Colorado +184
at LA DODGERS -260 Arizona +215

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
at N.Y YANKEES -142 San Francisco +120
Philadelphia -132 at TEXAS +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NASHVILLE -156 St. Louis +130
Boston -134 at PITTSBURGH +112
at TAMPA BAY -160 N.Y Islanders +130
Toronto -152 at OTTAWA +126
Florida -225 at COLUMBUS +184
Carolina -275 at MONTREAL +220
Buffalo -120 at PHILADELPHIA +100
New Jersey -330 at CHICAGO +260
at COLORADO -160 Dallas +132
San Jose -115 at ARIZONA -104
at SEATTLE OFF Los Angeles OFF
at VEGAS -115 Minnesota -104
at EDMONTON -490 Anaheim +365

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories