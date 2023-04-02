MLB

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -131 at KANSAS CITY +111 at TEXAS -145 Baltimore +124 at HOUSTON -237 Detroit +196 at SEATTLE -148 LA Angels +127 Cleveland -162 at OAKLAND +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -127 N.Y Mets +107 Chicago Cubs -125 at CINCINNATI +105 Atlanta -123 at ST. LOUIS +103 at SAN DIEGO -145 Arizona +124 at LA DODGERS -232 Colorado +192

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -133 San Francisco +113 Minnesota -125 at MIAMI +105 Tampa Bay -181 at WASHINGTON +156 at N.Y YANKEES -160 Philadelphia +138 at BOSTON -176 Pittsburgh +152

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -142 Vegas +118 at DALLAS -196 Nashville +162 at SEATTLE -300 Arizona +240

