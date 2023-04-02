MLB
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-131
|at KANSAS CITY
|+111
|at TEXAS
|-145
|Baltimore
|+124
|at HOUSTON
|-237
|Detroit
|+196
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|LA Angels
|+127
|Cleveland
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-127
|N.Y Mets
|+107
|Chicago Cubs
|-125
|at CINCINNATI
|+105
|Atlanta
|-123
|at ST. LOUIS
|+103
|at SAN DIEGO
|-145
|Arizona
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-232
|Colorado
|+192
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-133
|San Francisco
|+113
|Minnesota
|-125
|at MIAMI
|+105
|Tampa Bay
|-181
|at WASHINGTON
|+156
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-160
|Philadelphia
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-176
|Pittsburgh
|+152
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Vegas
|+118
|at DALLAS
|-196
|Nashville
|+162
|at SEATTLE
|-300
|Arizona
|+240
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
