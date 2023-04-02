On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 2, 2023 5:55 pm
MLB
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -131 at KANSAS CITY +111
at TEXAS -145 Baltimore +124
at HOUSTON -237 Detroit +196
at SEATTLE -148 LA Angels +127
Cleveland -162 at OAKLAND +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -127 N.Y Mets +107
Chicago Cubs -125 at CINCINNATI +105
Atlanta -123 at ST. LOUIS +103
at SAN DIEGO -145 Arizona +124
at LA DODGERS -232 Colorado +192

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -133 San Francisco +113
Minnesota -125 at MIAMI +105
Tampa Bay -181 at WASHINGTON +156
at N.Y YANKEES -160 Philadelphia +138
at BOSTON -176 Pittsburgh +152

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -142 Vegas +118
at DALLAS -196 Nashville +162
at SEATTLE -300 Arizona +240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

