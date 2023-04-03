On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 3, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Toronto
-132
at KANSAS CITY
+112

at TEXAS
-142
Baltimore
+120

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an...

READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -132 at KANSAS CITY +112
at TEXAS -142 Baltimore +120
at HOUSTON -230 Detroit +190
at SEATTLE -154 LA Angels +130
Cleveland -152 at OAKLAND +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -126 N.Y Mets +108
Chicago Cubs -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Atlanta -130 at ST. LOUIS +110
at SAN DIEGO -152 Arizona +128
at LA DODGERS -240 Colorado +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 San Francisco +116
Minnesota -126 at MIAMI +108
Tampa Bay -174 at WASHINGTON +146
at N.Y YANKEES -174 Philadelphia +146
at BOSTON -174 Pittsburgh +146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -134 Vegas +114
at DALLAS -196 Nashville +162
at SEATTLE -300 Arizona +240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News