MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -132 at KANSAS CITY +112 at TEXAS -142 Baltimore +120 at HOUSTON -230 Detroit +190 at SEATTLE -154 LA Angels +130 Cleveland -152 at OAKLAND +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -126 N.Y Mets +108 Chicago Cubs -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Atlanta -130 at ST. LOUIS +110 at SAN DIEGO -152 Arizona +128 at LA DODGERS -240 Colorado +198

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 San Francisco +116 Minnesota -126 at MIAMI +108 Tampa Bay -174 at WASHINGTON +146 at N.Y YANKEES -174 Philadelphia +146 at BOSTON -174 Pittsburgh +146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -134 Vegas +114 at DALLAS -196 Nashville +162 at SEATTLE -300 Arizona +240

