NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 10½ (224½) at DETROIT New York 8½ (OFF) at INDIANA at ATLANTA 10½ (OFF) Washington at MILWAUKEE 7 (231) Chicago at BOSTON 5 (OFF) Toronto at NEW ORLEANS 5 (232½) Memphis at DALLAS 4½ (OFF) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -196 Baltimore +164 at HOUSTON -255 Detroit +210 Cleveland -196 at OAKLAND +164 at SEATTLE -178 LA Angels +150 Toronto -196 at KANSAS CITY +164

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at ST. LOUIS -124 Atlanta +106 at MILWAUKEE -142 N.Y Mets +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -152 Philadelphia +128 Tampa Bay -260 at WASHINGTON +215 Minnesota -116 at MIAMI -102 at BOSTON -152 Pittsburgh +128 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 San Francisco +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -128 Calgary +106 at N.Y RANGERS -118 Tampa Bay -102 Edmonton -360 at ANAHEIM +280

