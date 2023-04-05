On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 12:41 am
< a min read
      

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Brooklyn 10½ (224½) at DETROIT
New York (OFF) at INDIANA
at ATLANTA 10½ (OFF) Washington
at MILWAUKEE 7 (231) Chicago
at BOSTON 5 (OFF) Toronto
at NEW ORLEANS 5 (232½) Memphis
at DALLAS (OFF) Sacramento
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -196 Baltimore +164
at HOUSTON -255 Detroit +210
Cleveland -196 at OAKLAND +164
at SEATTLE -178 LA Angels +150
Toronto -196 at KANSAS CITY +164

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at ST. LOUIS -124 Atlanta +106
at MILWAUKEE -142 N.Y Mets +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -152 Philadelphia +128
Tampa Bay -260 at WASHINGTON +215
Minnesota -116 at MIAMI -102
at BOSTON -152 Pittsburgh +128
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 San Francisco +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -128 Calgary +106
at N.Y RANGERS -118 Tampa Bay -102
Edmonton -360 at ANAHEIM +280

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

