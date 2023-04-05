NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Brooklyn
10½
(224½)
at DETROIT
New York
8½
(OFF)
at INDIANA
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-196
|Baltimore
|+164
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Detroit
|+210
|Cleveland
|-196
|at OAKLAND
|+164
|at SEATTLE
|-178
|LA Angels
|+150
|Toronto
|-196
|at KANSAS CITY
|+164
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at CINCINNATI
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-124
|Atlanta
|+106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|N.Y Mets
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+128
|Tampa Bay
|-260
|at WASHINGTON
|+215
|Minnesota
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+128
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|San Francisco
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-128
|Calgary
|+106
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-118
|Tampa Bay
|-102
|Edmonton
|-360
|at ANAHEIM
|+280
