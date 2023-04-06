On Air:
The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 12:56 am
NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at ORLANDO
8
(OFF)
Cleveland

at PHILADELPHIA
4
(OFF)
Miami

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 8 (OFF) Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (OFF) Miami
at SAN ANTONIO (OFF) Portland
Oklahoma City (OFF) at UTAH
at PHOENIX 7 (OFF) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -144 at DETROIT +122
Toronto -215 at KANSAS CITY +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -142 Washington +120
at ATLANTA -168 San Diego +142
LA Dodgers -152 at ARIZONA +128

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -146 San Francisco +124

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -164 at MONTREAL +136
Buffalo -120 at DETROIT +100
at NEW JERSEY -400 Columbus +310
at PITTSBURGH -138 Minnesota +115
at FLORIDA -260 Ottawa +210
at BOSTON -152 Toronto +126
Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF
Carolina -178 at NASHVILLE +146
New York -166 at ST. LOUIS +138
at DALLAS -275 Philadelphia +220
at VANCOUVER -230 Chicago +188
at VEGAS -128 Los Angeles +106
Colorado -240 at SAN JOSE +195
at SEATTLE -350 Arizona +275

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories