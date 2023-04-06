NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO
8
(OFF)
Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA
4
(OFF)
Miami
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|8
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at SAN ANTONIO
|2½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Oklahoma City
|5½
|(OFF)
|at UTAH
|at PHOENIX
|7
|(OFF)
|Denver
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-144
|at DETROIT
|+122
|Toronto
|-215
|at KANSAS CITY
|+180
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-142
|Washington
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|San Diego
|+142
|LA Dodgers
|-152
|at ARIZONA
|+128
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-146
|San Francisco
|+124
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-164
|at MONTREAL
|+136
|Buffalo
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+100
|at NEW JERSEY
|-400
|Columbus
|+310
|at PITTSBURGH
|-138
|Minnesota
|+115
|at FLORIDA
|-260
|Ottawa
|+210
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Toronto
|+126
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Carolina
|-178
|at NASHVILLE
|+146
|New York
|-166
|at ST. LOUIS
|+138
|at DALLAS
|-275
|Philadelphia
|+220
|at VANCOUVER
|-230
|Chicago
|+188
|at VEGAS
|-128
|Los Angeles
|+106
|Colorado
|-240
|at SAN JOSE
|+195
|at SEATTLE
|-350
|Arizona
|+275
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.