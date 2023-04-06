NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 8 (OFF) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 4 (OFF) Miami at SAN ANTONIO 2½ (OFF) Portland Oklahoma City 5½ (OFF) at UTAH at PHOENIX 7 (OFF) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -144 at DETROIT +122 Toronto -215 at KANSAS CITY +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -142 Washington +120 at ATLANTA -168 San Diego +142 LA Dodgers -152 at ARIZONA +128

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -146 San Francisco +124

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -164 at MONTREAL +136 Buffalo -120 at DETROIT +100 at NEW JERSEY -400 Columbus +310 at PITTSBURGH -138 Minnesota +115 at FLORIDA -260 Ottawa +210 at BOSTON -152 Toronto +126 Tampa Bay OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Carolina -178 at NASHVILLE +146 New York -166 at ST. LOUIS +138 at DALLAS -275 Philadelphia +220 at VANCOUVER -230 Chicago +188 at VEGAS -128 Los Angeles +106 Colorado -240 at SAN JOSE +195 at SEATTLE -350 Arizona +275

