NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|2
|(OFF)
|at CHARLOTTE
|Miami
|6
|(OFF)
|at WASHINGTON
|at INDIANA
|6½
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at BROOKLYN
|12
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at BOSTON
|1½
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at ATLANTA
|9½
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|Memphis
|6
|(OFF)
|at MILWAUKEE
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|(OFF)
|New York
|at DALLAS
|9
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|Golden State
|3
|(OFF)
|at SACRAMENTO
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|at MINNESOTA
|-124
|Houston
|+106
|Seattle
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Oakland
|+190
|at LA ANGELS
|-118
|Toronto
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-178
|Miami
|+150
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-210
|Cincinnati
|+176
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-162
|St. Louis
|+136
|at COLORADO
|-130
|Washington
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-225
|at ARIZONA
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-124
|Texas
|+106
|Chicago White Sox
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-180
|Kansas City
|+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
