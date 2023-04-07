On Air:
NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Houston
2
(OFF)
at CHARLOTTE

Miami
6
(OFF)
at WASHINGTON

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -126 at BALTIMORE +108
at MINNESOTA -124 Houston +106
Seattle -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TAMPA BAY -230 Oakland +190
at LA ANGELS -118 Toronto +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -178 Miami +150
at PHILADELPHIA -210 Cincinnati +176
at ATLANTA -130 San Diego +110
at MILWAUKEE -162 St. Louis +136
at COLORADO -130 Washington +110
LA Dodgers -225 at ARIZONA +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -124 Texas +106
Chicago White Sox -134 at PITTSBURGH +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -180 Kansas City +152

