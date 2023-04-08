On Air:
The Associated Press
April 8, 2023 12:56 am
1 min read
      

NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Denver
6
(OFF)
at UTAH

Minnesota
13½
(OFF)
at SAN ANTONIO

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver 6 (OFF) at UTAH
Minnesota 13½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at LA CLIPPERS 17 (OFF) Portland

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -118 Houston +100
at TAMPA BAY -290 Oakland +235
Boston -154 at DETROIT +130
at CLEVELAND -142 Seattle +120
N.Y Yankees -134 at BALTIMORE +114
Toronto -112 at LA ANGELS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Cincinnati +120
at N.Y METS -162 Miami +136
at MILWAUKEE -144 St. Louis +122
at ATLANTA -164 San Diego +138
at COLORADO -142 Washington +120
LA Dodgers -154 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 Texas +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Kansas City +120
Chicago White Sox -130 at PITTSBURGH +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -170 at BUFFALO +140
Pittsburgh -178 at DETROIT +146
at DALLAS -138 Vegas +115
Edmonton -275 at SAN JOSE +220
at ARIZONA -146 Anaheim +122
Tampa Bay -146 at OTTAWA +122
at WINNIPEG -182 Nashville +150
New York -275 at COLUMBUS +220
at TORONTO -385 Montreal +300
Florida -166 at WASHINGTON +138
at N.Y ISLANDERS -260 Philadelphia +215
at BOSTON -137 New Jersey +114
at MINNESOTA -240 St. Louis +195
Calgary -160 at VANCOUVER +132
at SEATTLE -400 Chicago +310
Colorado -128 at LOS ANGELES +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

