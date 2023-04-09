On Air:
The Associated Press
April 9, 2023 7:55 pm
MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Chicago White Sox
-118
at MINNESOTA
+100

at CLEVELAND
-152
N.Y Yankees
+128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WINNIPEG -310 San Jose +245
Dallas -184 at DETROIT +152
at N.Y RANGERS -184 Buffalo +152
at FLORIDA -137 Toronto +114
New York -154 at WASHINGTON +128
Carolina -184 at OTTAWA +152
Minnesota -310 at CHICAGO +245
at CALGARY -196 Nashville +162
Seattle -240 at ARIZONA +195
at LOS ANGELES -188 Vancouver +155

