MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|at CLEVELAND
|-152
|N.Y Yankees
|+128
|at BALTIMORE
|-186
|Oakland
|+156
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Boston
|+126
|at TEXAS
|-166
|Kansas City
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-104
|at N.Y METS
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-192
|Cincinnati
|+163
|St. Louis
|-134
|at COLORADO
|+114
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+124
|LA Dodgers
|-138
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-188
|at PITTSBURGH
|+158
|Seattle
|-142
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+120
|at LA ANGELS
|-220
|Washington
|+184
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-310
|San Jose
|+245
|Dallas
|-184
|at DETROIT
|+152
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-184
|Buffalo
|+152
|at FLORIDA
|-137
|Toronto
|+114
|New York
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+128
|Carolina
|-184
|at OTTAWA
|+152
|Minnesota
|-310
|at CHICAGO
|+245
|at CALGARY
|-196
|Nashville
|+162
|Seattle
|-240
|at ARIZONA
|+195
|at LOS ANGELES
|-188
|Vancouver
|+155
