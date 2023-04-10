MLB

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -110 at MINNESOTA -106 at CLEVELAND -152 N.Y Yankees +128 at BALTIMORE -188 Oakland +158 at TAMPA BAY -148 Boston +126 at TEXAS -166 Kansas City +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 at N.Y METS -146 San Diego +124 at ATLANTA -205 Cincinnati +172 St. Louis -138 at COLORADO +118 at ARIZONA -142 Milwaukee +120 LA Dodgers -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -200 at PITTSBURGH +168 Seattle -158 at CHICAGO CUBS +134 at LA ANGELS -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -154 at WASHINGTON +128 at WINNIPEG -310 San Jose +245 at FLORIDA -137 Toronto +114 at N.Y RANGERS -184 Buffalo +152 Carolina -184 at OTTAWA +152 Dallas -184 at DETROIT +152 Minnesota -310 at CHICAGO +245 at CALGARY -196 Nashville +162 Seattle -240 at ARIZONA +195 at LOS ANGELES -188 Vancouver +155

