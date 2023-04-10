On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 10, 2023 12:56 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Chicago White Sox
-110
at MINNESOTA
-106

at CLEVELAND
-152
N.Y Yankees
+128

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join...

READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -110 at MINNESOTA -106
at CLEVELAND -152 N.Y Yankees +128
at BALTIMORE -188 Oakland +158
at TAMPA BAY -148 Boston +126
at TEXAS -166 Kansas City +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at N.Y METS -146 San Diego +124
at ATLANTA -205 Cincinnati +172
St. Louis -138 at COLORADO +118
at ARIZONA -142 Milwaukee +120
LA Dodgers -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -200 at PITTSBURGH +168
Seattle -158 at CHICAGO CUBS +134
at LA ANGELS -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -154 at WASHINGTON +128
at WINNIPEG -310 San Jose +245
at FLORIDA -137 Toronto +114
at N.Y RANGERS -184 Buffalo +152
Carolina -184 at OTTAWA +152
Dallas -184 at DETROIT +152
Minnesota -310 at CHICAGO +245
at CALGARY -196 Nashville +162
Seattle -240 at ARIZONA +195
at LOS ANGELES -188 Vancouver +155

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|16 2023 PSC Annual Conference
4|16 2023 IAPSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories