MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
Chicago White Sox
-110
at MINNESOTA
-106
at CLEVELAND
-152
N.Y Yankees
+128
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|at CLEVELAND
|-152
|N.Y Yankees
|+128
|at BALTIMORE
|-188
|Oakland
|+158
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Boston
|+126
|at TEXAS
|-166
|Kansas City
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|Cincinnati
|+172
|St. Louis
|-138
|at COLORADO
|+118
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-200
|at PITTSBURGH
|+168
|Seattle
|-158
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+134
|at LA ANGELS
|-235
|Washington
|+194
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+128
|at WINNIPEG
|-310
|San Jose
|+245
|at FLORIDA
|-137
|Toronto
|+114
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-184
|Buffalo
|+152
|Carolina
|-184
|at OTTAWA
|+152
|Dallas
|-184
|at DETROIT
|+152
|Minnesota
|-310
|at CHICAGO
|+245
|at CALGARY
|-196
|Nashville
|+162
|Seattle
|-240
|at ARIZONA
|+195
|at LOS ANGELES
|-188
|Vancouver
|+155
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.