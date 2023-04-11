On Air:
The Associated Press
April 11, 2023 12:55 am
MLB
Tuesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

N.Y Yankees
-174
at CLEVELAND
+146

at BALTIMORE
-196
Oakland
+164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -205 Buffalo +168
at BOSTON -280 Washington +225
at TAMPA BAY -132 Toronto +110
at CAROLINA -260 Detroit +215
at PHILADELPHIA -170 Columbus +140
at PITTSBURGH -450 Chicago +340
at MINNESOTA -128 Winnipeg +106
Edmonton -115 at COLORADO -104
Vancouver -160 at ANAHEIM +132
at VEGAS -142 Seattle +118

Top Stories