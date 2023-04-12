MLB
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+132
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|at BALTIMORE
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Boston
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-290
|Detroit
|+235
|at TEXAS
|-174
|Kansas City
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|St. Louis
|-180
|at COLORADO
|+152
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at ARIZONA
|+126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-190
|Miami
|+160
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Cincinnati
|+225
|LA Dodgers
|-176
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+148
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-178
|at PITTSBURGH
|+150
|Seattle
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-320
|Washington
|+260
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-375
|Montreal
|+290
|Dallas
|-164
|at ST. LOUIS
|+136
|at CALGARY
|-250
|San Jose
|+205
