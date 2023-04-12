On Air:
The Associated Press
April 12, 2023 12:41 am
MLB
Wednesday
MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -156 Chicago White Sox +132
N.Y Yankees -118 at CLEVELAND +100
at BALTIMORE -184 Oakland +154
at TAMPA BAY -126 Boston +108
at TORONTO -290 Detroit +235
at TEXAS -174 Kansas City +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -116 at N.Y METS -102
St. Louis -180 at COLORADO +152
Milwaukee -148 at ARIZONA +126
at PHILADELPHIA -190 Miami +160
at ATLANTA -275 Cincinnati +225
LA Dodgers -176 at SAN FRANCISCO +148

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -178 at PITTSBURGH +150
Seattle OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
at LA ANGELS -320 Washington +260

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS -375 Montreal +290
Dallas -164 at ST. LOUIS +136
at CALGARY -250 San Jose +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved.

      
