MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -240 Oakland +198 at TAMPA BAY -198 Boston +166 at N.Y YANKEES -142 Minnesota +120 at TORONTO -230 Detroit +190

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -118 Philadelphia +100 at ST. LOUIS -250 Pittsburgh +205 at SAN DIEGO -140 Milwaukee +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -210 at COLUMBUS +172 at FLORIDA -115 Carolina -104 at BUFFALO -138 Ottawa +115 at TAMPA BAY -240 Detroit +195 New Jersey -184 at WASHINGTON +152 Boston -295 at MONTREAL +235 at N.Y RANGERS -128 Toronto +106 at COLORADO -184 Winnipeg +152 Minnesota OFF at NASHVILLE OFF at DALLAS -230 St. Louis +188 Philadelphia -114 at CHICAGO -105 at EDMONTON -490 San Jose +365 Vancouver -156 at ARIZONA +130 Los Angeles -235 at ANAHEIM +190 Vegas -130 at SEATTLE +108

