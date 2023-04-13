On Air:
The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 12:56 am
MLB
Thursday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at BALTIMORE
-240
Oakland
+198

at TAMPA BAY
-198
Boston
+166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -118 Philadelphia +100
at ST. LOUIS -250 Pittsburgh +205
at SAN DIEGO -140 Milwaukee +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -210 at COLUMBUS +172
at FLORIDA -115 Carolina -104
at BUFFALO -138 Ottawa +115
at TAMPA BAY -240 Detroit +195
New Jersey -184 at WASHINGTON +152
Boston -295 at MONTREAL +235
at N.Y RANGERS -128 Toronto +106
at COLORADO -184 Winnipeg +152
Minnesota OFF at NASHVILLE OFF
at DALLAS -230 St. Louis +188
Philadelphia -114 at CHICAGO -105
at EDMONTON -490 San Jose +365
Vancouver -156 at ARIZONA +130
Los Angeles -235 at ANAHEIM +190
Vegas -130 at SEATTLE +108

Top Stories