NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA
8½
(214½)
Brooklyn
at BOSTON
9
(230½)
Atlanta
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|(214½)
|Brooklyn
|at BOSTON
|9
|(230½)
|Atlanta
|at CLEVELAND
|5
|(216½)
|New York
|at SACRAMENTO
|1
|(236½)
|Golden State
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-136
|Minnesota
|+116
|Baltimore
|-118
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at TORONTO
|+100
|LA Angels
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-172
|Texas
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-158
|Pittsburgh
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|at MIAMI
|-132
|Arizona
|+112
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-162
|Chicago Cubs
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-168
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|N.Y Mets
|-230
|at OAKLAND
|+190
|Atlanta
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|at SEATTLE
|-255
|Colorado
|+210
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.