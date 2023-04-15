NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (214½) Brooklyn at BOSTON 9 (230½) Atlanta at CLEVELAND 5 (216½) New York at SACRAMENTO 1 (236½) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -136 Minnesota +116 Baltimore -118 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +100 Tampa Bay -118 at TORONTO +100 LA Angels -118 at BOSTON +100 at HOUSTON -172 Texas +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -158 Pittsburgh +134 at SAN DIEGO -124 Milwaukee +106 at MIAMI -132 Arizona +112 Philadelphia -116 at CINCINNATI -102 at LA DODGERS -162 Chicago Cubs +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF Cleveland -168 at WASHINGTON +142 N.Y Mets -230 at OAKLAND +190 Atlanta -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 at SEATTLE -255 Colorado +210

