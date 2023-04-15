On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 15, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at PHILADELPHIA

(214½)
Brooklyn

at BOSTON
9
(230½)
Atlanta

        Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go a day without hearing someone...

READ MORE

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (214½) Brooklyn
at BOSTON 9 (230½) Atlanta
at CLEVELAND 5 (216½) New York
at SACRAMENTO 1 (236½) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -136 Minnesota +116
Baltimore -118 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +100
Tampa Bay -118 at TORONTO +100
LA Angels -118 at BOSTON +100
at HOUSTON -172 Texas +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -158 Pittsburgh +134
at SAN DIEGO -124 Milwaukee +106
at MIAMI -132 Arizona +112
Philadelphia -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at LA DODGERS -162 Chicago Cubs +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF
Cleveland -168 at WASHINGTON +142
N.Y Mets -230 at OAKLAND +190
Atlanta -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
at SEATTLE -255 Colorado +210

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 Chicago, IL - AvePoint Power Platform...
4|21 Join us at the Fourth Annual Nashville...
4|21 From MFA to Zero Trust: Keeping Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories