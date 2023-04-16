On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 12:11 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Sunday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MEMPHIS

(227)
LA Lakers

at MILWAUKEE

(218½)
Miami

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if...

READ MORE

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS (227) LA Lakers
at MILWAUKEE (218½) Miami
at PHOENIX (225½) LA Clippers
at DENVER (224½) Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -112 at BOSTON -104
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142
Tampa Bay -120 at TORONTO +102
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -138 Baltimore +118
at HOUSTON -210 Texas +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -134 Arizona +116
Philadelphia -188 at CINCINNATI +158
at ST. LOUIS -174 Pittsburgh +146
at LA DODGERS -245 Chicago Cubs +200
at SAN DIEGO -174 Milwaukee +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -154 at DETROIT +130
Cleveland -240 at WASHINGTON +194
Atlanta -162 at KANSAS CITY +136
N.Y Mets -164 at OAKLAND +138
at SEATTLE -250 Colorado +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 BSidesNYC
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories