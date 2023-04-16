NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 3½ (227) LA Lakers at MILWAUKEE 9½ (218½) Miami at PHOENIX 7½ (225½) LA Clippers at DENVER 7½ (224½) Minnesota

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -112 at BOSTON -104 at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142 Tampa Bay -120 at TORONTO +102 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -138 Baltimore +118 at HOUSTON -210 Texas +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -134 Arizona +116 Philadelphia -188 at CINCINNATI +158 at ST. LOUIS -174 Pittsburgh +146 at LA DODGERS -245 Chicago Cubs +200 at SAN DIEGO -174 Milwaukee +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -154 at DETROIT +130 Cleveland -240 at WASHINGTON +194 Atlanta -162 at KANSAS CITY +136 N.Y Mets -164 at OAKLAND +138 at SEATTLE -250 Colorado +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.