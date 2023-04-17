NBA
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA
10
(213½)
Brooklyn
Golden State
1½
(240)
at SACRAMENTO
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-154
|at BOSTON
|+130
|Cleveland
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|Texas
|-210
|at KANSAS CITY
|+176
|Toronto
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|at ST. LOUIS
|-158
|Arizona
|+134
|at COLORADO
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|Atlanta
|-154
|at SAN DIEGO
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-164
|N.Y Mets
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-144
|at CINCINNATI
|+122
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-144
|at SEATTLE
|+122
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-170
|N.Y Islanders
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-235
|Florida
|+190
|at DALLAS
|-146
|Minnesota
|+122
|at EDMONTON
|-188
|Los Angeles
|+155
