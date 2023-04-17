NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 10 (213½) Brooklyn Golden State 1½ (240) at SACRAMENTO

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -154 at BOSTON +130 Cleveland -116 at DETROIT -102 Texas -210 at KANSAS CITY +176 Toronto -116 at HOUSTON -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -126 at MIAMI +108 at ST. LOUIS -158 Arizona +134 at COLORADO -148 Pittsburgh +126 Atlanta -154 at SAN DIEGO +130 at LA DODGERS -164 N.Y Mets +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -144 at CINCINNATI +122 Philadelphia -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108 Chicago Cubs -142 at OAKLAND +120 Milwaukee -144 at SEATTLE +122

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -170 N.Y Islanders +140 at BOSTON -235 Florida +190 at DALLAS -146 Minnesota +122 at EDMONTON -188 Los Angeles +155

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.